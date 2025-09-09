<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s directive asking commissioners to inspect their jurisdictions before office hours has kept the newly posted IAS officers on their toes.</p>.<p>Rajendra Cholan, Commissioner, Bengaluru Central City Corporation, inspected Indiranagar 100 Feet Road, which was white-topped recently, and directed engineers to involve the local community in maintaining saplings. He later visited the Domlur transfer station and dry waste collection centre, before joining Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris to inspect rajakaluve works at Cambridge Road and a school building construction in Austin Town.</p>.<p>Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner, Bengaluru North City Corporation, inspected the long-pending railway overbridge at Jakkur and directed contractors to complete the work within three months, noting that land acquisition had been completed. He also reviewed nearby road works.</p>.<p>Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra KV examined records related to citizen grievances and instructed officials to ensure the area was free of flex banners.</p>.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh reviewed pothole-filling work and the door-to-door waste collection system.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Ramesh DS, Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner, visited Bellandur ward and interacted with staff at the auto tipper mustering centre.</p>