Dy CM D K Shivakumar’s order sends new city commissioners on ground checks     

Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra KV examined records related to citizen grievances and instructed officials to ensure the area was free of flex banners.
Published 08 September 2025, 19:39 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

