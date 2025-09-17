<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=enforcement+directorate+(ed)+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Enforcement+Directorate+(ED)+decc&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBwgBECEYoAEyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRigATIHCAMQIRigATIHCAQQIRigATIGCAUQIRgVMgcIBhAhGI8C0gEIMjM2NmowajeoAgiwAgHxBW0ub8Pq0-LE8QVtLm_D6tPixA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Enforcement Directorate (ED) </a>has arrested former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner G T Dinesh Kumar on charges of money laundering, sources said on Wednesday. </p><p>The arrest followed searches at two residential properties in Bengaluru belonging to Kumar. The searches were held under provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in connection with the MUDA illegal sites allocation scam. </p>.MUDA scam: Citing 'legal loophole', panel gives Siddaramaiah clean chit in land allotment row.<p>ED sources alleged that Kumar during his tenure as MUDA commissioner indulged in large scale illegal allotment of MUDA sites in lieu of gratification and other particular benefits.</p><p>"The investigation till now has revealed his active involvement in money laundering activities. Further probe is in progress," sources said.</p>