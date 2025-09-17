Menu
ED arrests ex-MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar in money laundering case

He is expected to be produced before a designated special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru where the agency will seek for his custody, the officials said.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 04:42 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 04:42 IST
