Our impact isn't just about views; it’s about livelihoods and shared economic growth. We see this when 63% of our monetising creators agree that YouTube is their primary source of revenue. Our role is to provide the infrastructure for that success. That is why, we’re forging strategic partnerships that build skills and launching new AI tools that empower the next wave of entrepreneurs - all built with our commitment to responsibility at the core
Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube
India’s creative industry is at a pivotal moment, and AI is set to redefine storytelling. This partnership with YouTube is essential to bridge the gap between the classroom and the global stage, giving our students direct access to the technology and expertise they need to lead the next wave of Indian animation, film, and gaming
Vishwas Deoskar, CEO, Indian Institute of Creative Technologies
Digital learning is a powerful tool for scaling access to quality education. This partnership with YouTube allows us to take AIIMS' trusted curriculum beyond our campus walls and empower nurses across the country with the skills they need to deliver excellent patient care
Dr Latha Venkatesan, Principal at College of Nursing, AIIMS