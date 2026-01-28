Menu
EKA Mobility, Chartered Speed win first contract to deploy 1,750 e-buses in Bengaluru

In a statement, Chartered Speed and EKA Mobility said the allocation of 1,750 buses accounts nearly 39% of Bengaluru’s total planned electric bus induction of 4,500 buses under PM E-Drive.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 20:30 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 20:30 IST
