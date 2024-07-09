Elevated airport expressway in Bengaluru flooded after three-hour nonstop showers  

Bengaluru: Several vehicles, including a luxury car and BMTC buses, experienced breakdowns on the elevated expressway along Ballari Road due to three hours of continuous rain on Monday evening.
The flyover was temporarily flooded, causing challenges for motorists who struggled to navigate the waterlogged road. Traffic police personnel were on site, using umbrellas to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles.
Apart from North Bengaluru, some parts of the city's core area also received moderate rains. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said most areas of the city received much-needed rain, albeit at low intensity.
The evening showers left many motorists stranded, seeking shelter under metro stations, bus stands, and buildings. The light showers persisted for several hours without any signs of decline.
"Waterlogging was reported on the KIA (Kempegowda International Airport) elevated corridor at Kodigehalli. Incoming traffic towards the city (Hebbal junction) was affected. Diversions were implemented near the Railway bridge, with vehicles advised to use the service road. Commuters were urged to cooperate," posted MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, on social media.
Some commuters brought the authorities’ attention to the heavy rainwater pouring onto those travelling underneath the Ballari Road expressway, specifically between Allalasandra and Jakkur. They pointed at the alleged lack of maintenance of the expressway, despite the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) collecting toll.
Published 08 July 2024, 23:51 IST