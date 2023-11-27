Eleven pairs of buffaloes emerge victorious in first-ever Kambala held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The first-ever Kambala in Bengaluru came to a close only in the wee hours of Monday. A total of 159 pairs of buffaloes raced across six categories on the Raja-Maharaja Kare (slush tracks), of which 11 pairs emerged victorious.

In the 'Kane Halage' category, where buffaloes must splash water on banners placed at heights of 6.5 and 7.5 metres, Bolamballi Chaitra Parameshwar Bhat’s ‘B’ pair of buffaloes and jockey Ulluru Kandavara Ganesh won after splashing water at a height of 6.5 metres. The winning pair, Appu and Kittu, had featured in Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster hit film Kantara.

SMS Family, Bengaluru’s pair with the jockey Bhatkal Harish, clinched gold in the ‘Adda Halage’ category, while Bolar Trishal K Poojary’s buffaloes with the jockey Savya Gangayya Poojari came second.

In the ‘Hagga Hiriya’ category, Nandalike Shrikanth Bhat ‘C’ pair with jockey Bambranabailu Vandit Shetty won gold, followed by Maala Anand Nilaya Shekhar A Shetty’s pair with jockey Bhatkal Shankar Naik.