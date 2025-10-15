<p>Bengaluru: '#Be Polite’, in collaboration with NGO Sauramandala Foundation and The Good City, will host a fundraiser pickleball tournament at Gorally, Depot-18, Jayamahal, on Saturday between 11 am and 4 pm.</p>.<p>Conceptualised by architect Aakarsh Shamanur in 2017, #BePolite aims to provide solar-powered lights to women entrepreneurs in underserved communities.</p>.<p>This year, the initiative seeks to equip at least 100 women street vendors in Meghalaya with solar-powered lights, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.</p>.<p>In previous crowdfunding campaigns, particularly during Deepavali, Aakarsh provided solar-powered lights to over 500 women street vendors across several Indian cities.</p>.<p>The idea took shape when Aakarsh noted that street vendors — estimated at 10 million nationwide, according to WIEGO — often lacked access to basic infrastructure. With poor lighting posing challenges during evening hours, he designed a solar-powered light integrated with an umbrella and mobile-charging facility.</p>.<p>The initiative has since helped women vendors work safely, earn customer trust, and extend working hours, leading to higher incomes.</p>.<p><strong>Contact details </strong></p>.<p>Those wishing to support the campaign can register as players.</p>.<p>Contact Senthur Krithik at 9591928188, contribute through crowdfunding (link: https://milaap.org/ fundraisers/support-women- street-vendors-in-meghalaya), or share the campaign on social media.</p>.<p>For details, contact Aakarsh Shamanur at 9606677223 or email: bepolite.city@gmail.com. Socials: @bepolite_city.</p>