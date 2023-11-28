Escape for 75 children as BBMP’s 50-year-old school building collapses before classes begin

Bengaluru: A 50-year-old building in Shivajinagar, where the BBMP ran a nursery school, collapsed early on Monday, sending shockwaves across the city. It was a sort of lucky escape for over 75 children, who attended the school, as the building came crashing down before the classes began.
Barring damages to three vehicles, there were no casualties reported.
The nursery school on Thimmaiah B Cross Road, which comes under Shivajinagar constituency, is represented by Rizwan Arshad, two-term MLA of the Congress.
The incident has brought to light the poor state of old BBMP buildings, especially schools and colleges, where students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds enroll.
Snehal R, Zonal Commissioner of the BBMP’s East Zone, told DH that the building was 50 years old and two teachers were employed by the corporation to teach around 75 students.
“We were planning to demolish the building, but never anticipated it would collapse on its own. What happened is unfortunate and we are equally grateful that no student was in school when the building collapsed,” she said. After the tragedy, a BBMP official said an audit of all schools and colleges would be taken up immediately to ensure such incidents did not recur.
On Monday morning, those who came to drop their children to the school were shocked to see the building had turned into a rubble.
“We are thankful to god that the building did not collapse when the school was functioning. Had it happened, all the children would have been under the debris. A major tragedy has been averted by god’s grace,” said a parent, who came with his two daughters.
‘BBMP took no action’
Speaking to reporters, former councillor Sayyad Sujhauddin said the building was older than what the BBMP officials were claiming. “MLA Rizwan had inspected the school and directed the BBMP officials to shift the children to some other building just two months ago. The BBMP took no action so far,” he said.
It is estimated that there are many BBMP buildings in Shivajinagar that are over 50 years old. Schools, community halls and public libraries were among the dilapidated structures. The constituency has received Rs 40 crore from the government for undertaking various works, but all the funds have been earmarked for roads, leaving almost nothing for schools or repairing dilapidated buildings.