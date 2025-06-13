Events to mark Pride month in Bengaluru

<p>Pride month is observed in June to commemorate the ongoing struggle of the queer community for equal rights. <em>Metrolife</em> lists events to mark the occasion. These are open to all, from members of the LGBTQIA+ community to their allies.</p>.<p><strong>Karnataka Swabhimana Habba 2025</strong></p>.<p>Organised by the Coalition of Sex Workers’, Sexual & Gender Minority Rights (CSGMR), it is a month-long celebration of Karnataka’s queer community. Among one of its key events is Preetiya Habba, to be held at Bangalore Creative Circus on June 14. It will feature a flea market of queer-owned businesses, along with live performances, food stalls, a screen-printing workshop, and a fashion show. The Queer History Walk, to be organised on June 22, will highlight locations that are significant to the city’s queer community — areas that played a crucial role in the repeal of Section 377, and the pivotal NALSA judgement. Okkuta Bojana, slated for June 29, will allow attendees to exchange intergenerational queer stories and experiences while preparing a meal together. </p>.<p><em>Details on @csgmr_karnataka on Instagram</em></p>.<p><strong>‘Maurice’ film screening</strong></p>.<p>Bangalore Film Forum will screen ‘Maurice’ (1987) on June 14, 6 pm, at Untitled Arts Foundation, J P Nagar. Based on E M Forster’s 1971 novel by the same name and directed by James Ivory, it is a tale of gay love set in early 20th century England.</p>.<p>Tickets on fillum.in </p>.<p><strong>Queering Law</strong></p>.<p>Scholars, activists and legal thinkers will discuss alternative approaches to legal reasoning based on the experiences of LGBTQIA+ and other minoritised communities, on June 17, 6.30 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Entry free.</p>.<p>Details on bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</p>.<p>Pride Run & Walk 2025</p>.<p>Bengaluru Frontrunners is conducting a Pride Edition Run/Walk, featuring a 3K walk, 3K run and 5K run, on June 22, 7.15 am, from Cubbon Park.</p>.<p>Register on @bengalurufrontrunners on Instagram</p>.<p><em>(Compiled by Aditi Raman and Aditi Pavana Ramesh)</em></p>