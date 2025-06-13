Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Events to mark Pride month in Bengaluru

Metrolife lists events to mark the occasion. These are open to all, from members of the LGBTQIA+ community to their allies.
Team Metrolife
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 01:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 01:50 IST
BengaluruPride MonthPride

Follow us on :

Follow Us