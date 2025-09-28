Experts bat for tech to reduce maternal mortality in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Gynaecologists believe technology holds the key to reducing maternal mortality in the state. </p>.<p>At a conference on reducing maternal mortality in Karnataka organised by the Centre for Global Health and Development, School of Economics and Public Policy, RV University, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Public Administration, Karnataka Regional Branch, gynaecologists recommended integrating tech-driven solutions across the entire journey from preconception to postpartum to help eliminate risks associated with childbirth. </p>.<p>The experts identified four major problems resulting in maternal deaths in the state: delay in the recognition of the complications of the pregnancy, delay in transferring the patients to better care, delay at the referral center to take in the transferred patient and the strategies, and solutions that have been left unplanned. </p>.BJP's Tejasvi Surya announces boycott of Karnataka's Social & Educational Survey.<p>Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Our aim is to reduce the maternal mortality to 40 from 64 in the next two and a half years.” Currently, Karnataka stands at number one in South India with 64 per 1,00,000 live births. </p>.<p>Speaking at the conference, Dr Shobha Sudarshan, Maternal Health and Family Welfare Officer, Greater Bengaluru Authority said that to raise awareness among youngsters, pre-conception and contraceptives are being discussed in schools under GBA. </p>