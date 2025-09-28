Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Experts bat for tech to reduce maternal mortality in Karnataka

Currently, Karnataka stands at number one in South India with 64 per 1,00,000 live births.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 21:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 21:22 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsmaternal mortality

Follow us on :

Follow Us