Fact-finding report flags labour violations at Victoria Hospital

Bengaluru: A fact-finding report by the All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ) uncovered "pervasive labour violations" at Victoria Hospital.
The fact-finding team, which included representatives from civil society organisations and AILAJ, conducted their investigation from May 13 to 16 following the protest of 55 ward attendants who alleged "illegal removal" from employment. The attendants claimed they were informed of a contract change without prior intimation.
The report, released on Thursday, highlighted several issues faced by contract workers at the hospital, including delayed wage payments, unequal pay, lack of appointment orders, and no access to free medical treatment.
It noted that ward attendants receive only one full day off per week, while housekeeping workers get just half a day off. Beyond a weekly holiday, workers are not entitled to paid, casual, or sick leave.
The team found that workers' wages were also deducted when they were unable to attend work due to infections contracted at the hospital.
Sources from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute stated that the hospital had little control over the employment or management of these workers. "If we receive a complaint, we can blacklist the company. The agency is at fault if employees are not being paid."
It was also noted that the hospital had not paid the contractor for a couple of months.
The team put forth several demands, including an end to hiring contract workers in public health institutions, the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism with management and union representation, the release of necessary funds to address understaffing, and the creation of an audit group with civil society and government representatives to review working conditions in all government hospitals across the state.
"We have submitted a copy of the report to the ministers of the labour and medical education departments, requested a meeting with them, and asked for action to be taken," said Avani Chokshi from AILAJ.
