Fake doctor, child trafficking agent arrested in surrogacy sting in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A fake doctor and a child trafficking agent were arrested in an illegal surrogacy and child trafficking operation uncovered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) last week. According to a senior police officer who spoke to DH, Kevin, the alleged fake doctor, operated a small clinic in Rajajinagar without a medical degree. Kevin was arrested on Wednesday.
Kevin used his connections to forge documents in the names of couples who were purchasing infants through a network of seven female agents, including Ramya, a senior police officer told DH.
All the agents, including Hemalatha, Sharanya, Murugeshwari, Suhasini, Radha, Gomathi, Mahalakshmi, and Kannan Ramasami from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested.
Ramya.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The investigation revealed that Ramya convinced a relative, who had accidentally conceived and wanted to abort the child, to sell the baby instead. Ramya provided some money to her relative, took the baby, and sold it to a customer through the gang.
Police suspect that more individuals may be involved in the operation. A similar case has been reported in Erode, Tamil Nadu, and the CCB is investigating possible links between the gang members and that case.