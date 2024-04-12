Fake I-T inquiry, scamsters posing as Delhi CID officials & a credit card case: How retired Bengaluru man lost Rs 69 lakh in cyber fraud

Bengaluru: A fake Income Tax (I-T) department inquiry, callers posing as Delhi CID and bank officials and a dubious credit card case saw a retiree in northern Bengaluru lose over Rs 69 lakh in what appears to be a new modus operandi employed by cyber fraudsters.

On March 6, the victim Naresh MA (name changed), 70, got a call from a person claiming he was an ICICI Bank official. The caller said a credit card in Naresh’s name from their Rajasthan branch had Rs 1.45 lakh dues pending.

Though Naresh had an ICICI bank account, he told the caller he did not possess a credit card from the said branch. Next, the phone call was connected to so-called “officials” from the Delhi CID Cyber Cell.