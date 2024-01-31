Fake trade: Bengaluru’s SP Road market named in ‘global notorious list’

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Sadar Patrappa Road market finds itself among the three Indian physical markets highlighted in the US Notorious Markets List for involvement in the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods, along with infringing copyright or trademark policies.
The report, released on Tuesday, has identified 33 physical markets and 39 online markets globally engaged in the sale of counterfeit products. Three such markets are in India — Sadar Patrappa Road market (Bengaluru), Heera Panna (Mumbai), and Tank Road, Karol Bagh (New Delhi). Additionally, Indian online markets such as IndiaMart, Vegamovies, and WHMCS Smarters are also listed.
Located in the heart of Bengaluru, Sadar Patrappa Road is known for businesses dealing in spare parts of electronic goods, digital gadgets sales, and repair works at subsidised rates. While the market attracts customers seeking budget-friendly options, caution is advised due to the presence of scammers.
“I went to fix my laptop there, and it works properly now. They (sellers) resell products for a lesser price than the showrooms, which could be about Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 discounts,” college student Joel Joseph said, urging visitors to be cautious of the scammers present there.
A senior police officer said when companies identify supposedly counterfeit products through checks, the police register complaints under the Copyright Act, 1957, and seize the items.
“Most cases originate from police stations in Halasuru Gate, SR Nagar, and SJ Park,” he said, listing obtaining Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports and disposal of seized property as challenges the police face.
A trader on SP Road, operating for 15 years, reiterated his commitment to authentic goods at reasonable prices, fostering loyalty among customers.
Published annually by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the report reveals the resurgence of counterfeit sales worldwide following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Physical stores are increasingly serving as points of contact for sellers to engage with customers who place orders and collect counterfeit products in-person.