<p>Bengaluru: A 65-year-old man, accused in a child sexual abuse case, died after allegedly consuming toilet cleaner at his home in Kengeri, western Bengaluru, fearing arrest, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Ambarish, an employee of a private company, was accused of sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl in his neighbourhood on October 8.</p>.Two dozen arrested in international swoop for links to AI-made child sex abuse images.<p>Following a complaint from the child’s parents, police had booked him under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. </p>.<p>Fearing imminent arrest, Ambarish reportedly consumed the chemical at his residence. Relatives later found him unconscious and rushed him to a hospital, where he died on Monday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The Kengeri police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. </p>