Fearing arrest in child sex abuse case, 65-year-old man drinks toilet cleaner in Bengaluru

The deceased, Ambarish, an employee of a private company, was accused of sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl in his neighbourhood on October 8.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 22:38 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 22:38 IST
