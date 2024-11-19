Federation of Wine Merchants' Association Karnataka call off proposed strike on November 20

<p>Bengaluru: The Federation of Wine Merchants' Association Karnataka called off the strike on November 20 after a fruitful meeting with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.</p><p>The CM has given assurances to the Federation that their demands will be met. </p><p>The CM assured that there will be an enforcement such that business for liquor merchants will increase. He reiterated that it brings in more revenue for the government.</p>.Wine merchants vow to halt liquor sales on Nov 20; Karnataka hotels oppose.<p>Officials of the Liquor Sellers' Association unanimously clarified in the meeting that they did not complain to the Governor that there has been corruption in the Excise Department and fake news has been spread about this. They also said that investigation can be done on the matter. </p><p>B Govindraj Hegde, Secretary of the federation said that they have requested for a counseling system for appointment of officials in the Excise Department similar to that in the education system. </p><p>"Some officials end up staying in the same location till retirement; so we suggested this system to overcome that," he added. </p><p>The CM in the meeting assured the members of the federation that he will review the implementation of the counseling system for the transfer of the Excise Department. </p><p>The CM said that the Excise Commissioner will be instructed to ensure that the officials do not harass the liquor sellers and that strict action will be taken against officials who harass.</p><p>The CM instructed the officials to make a report on the problems faced by the liquor sellers. </p>