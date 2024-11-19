Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Federation of Wine Merchants' Association Karnataka call off proposed strike on November 20

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given assurances to the Federation that their demands will be met.
Shantanu Hornad
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 14:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLiquorStrikeWine merchantsState Wine Merchants' Federation

Follow us on :

Follow Us