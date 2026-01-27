<p>Bengaluru: Technology is giving fertility clinics in Bengaluru an edge against male infertility, with SpermVD emerging as a more precise alternative to conventional diagnostic methods.</p>.<p>SpermVD is mainly used for persons battling severe male infertility, non-obstructive azoospermia and extremely low sperm count. The technology stands out as it is designed to preserve very small numbers of sperm, including single sperm cells.</p>.<p>"The technique allows high recovery of sperm after thawing, which is critical when sperm numbers are limited.</p>.<p>“Stored sperm can be located quickly after warming, reducing laboratory search time," Dr Mohammed Ashraf C, Scientific Director and Head of Embryology at a private hospital in Bengaluru, told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>Dr Ashraf said a single testicular biopsy can be divided into multiple frozen portions. "This may help avoid repeat surgical sperm retrievals. Sperm freezing can be done independent of egg collection. This lowers the risk of cycle cancellation. Rapid freezing helps limit structural damage to the sperm."</p>.<p>When conventional sperm freezing methods are not sufficient and reliable, especially in cryptozoospermia and oligozoospermia, where sperm availability is difficult to track and unpredictable, SpermVD can be of help, doctors say.</p>.Sperm cells created from ear tissue may treat male infertility.<p>"In cryptozoospermia, where sperms are hidden and only detectable after centrifugation and washing, this technology allows precious motile sperm to be preserved rather than lost. This reduces the likelihood of being advised donor sperm solely due to difficulty in sperm detection," said Dr Santosh Gupta, Clinical Director and Fertility Specialist at another private hospital.</p>.<p>He added that it is also useful in severe oligozoospermia, where sperm availability is unpredictable.</p>.<p>Dr Apurva Satish Amarnath, Fertility Specialist, believes the technology also has an upper hand because of reduced surgical interventions.</p>.<p>"In view of higher recovery rates of the retrieved sperm, the need for multiple samples is less, surgical retrieval is reduced and thus the physical stress to the person is lower."</p>.<p>SpermVD is more expensive than conventional sperm freezing because it requires specialised equipment, extra consumables, and more time from laboratory staff. Total charges for vitrification-based sperm freezing may be 20-30% higher than conventional freezing, said Dr Ashraf.</p>