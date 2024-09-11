Finally, BBMP to build underpass at Hope Farm Junction  

Bengaluru: After years of delays, the BBMP is finally set to start constructing an underpass at Hope Farm Junction in east Bengaluru.
Earlier this week, the civic body issued a public notice for the acquisition of nine private properties, offering compensation through the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scheme.
BBMP Chief Engineer (Projects) M Lokesh confirmed that construction will begin once land acquisition is complete. "The tendering process is finished, and the government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the project. We are confident that work will start soon as most property owners have agreed to the land acquisition," he said.
Frequent users of the junction have long called for the underpass as it would cut down waiting time at the signal. "During peak hours, motorists often wait through at least three signal cycles," said Murali Govindarajulu, a Whitefield resident, pointing out that the underpass will greatly benefit commuters heading towards Varthur, ITPL and Kadugodi.
Govindarajulu also noted that increased development beyond Kadugodi and Channasandra has worsened congestion at Hope Farm Junction.
Published 10 September 2024, 20:07 IST