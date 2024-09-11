Finally, BBMP to build underpass at Hope Farm Junction  

Bengaluru: After years of delays, the BBMP is finally set to start constructing an underpass at Hope Farm Junction in east Bengaluru.

Earlier this week, the civic body issued a public notice for the acquisition of nine private properties, offering compensation through the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scheme.

BBMP Chief Engineer (Projects) M Lokesh confirmed that construction will begin once land acquisition is complete. "The tendering process is finished, and the government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the project. We are confident that work will start soon as most property owners have agreed to the land acquisition," he said.