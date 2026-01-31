<p>Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, four young migrant workers from Assam were found dead in their rented shed at E Muthsandra village in Hoskote taluk on Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest the victims died of suffocation due to carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning after leaving a stove, gas cylinder active in a room with no ventilation.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Jayant Sindhe, Nirendranath, Doctor Tide, and Dhananjay Tide. All four were aged between 20 and 22 years. According to the police, the victims were employed as loading and unloading labourers at a nearby Coca-Cola warehouse.</p>.Karnataka to set up cybercrime command centre K4C in Bengaluru in 3–4 months.<p>The tragedy came to light on Saturday morning when the workers failed to show up for their shift. When colleagues went to check on them at their labour shed, they found the door locked from the inside and received no response. Upon breaking entry, all four men were found unconscious and unresponsive.</p><p>The Sulibele police noted that the workers had been cooking late Friday night. To ward off the nighttime chill, the workers had reportedly closed all windows and doors tightly. "The shed was completely airtight. We suspect that the cooking gas led to the accumulation of carbon monoxide. Since the gas is odourless and colourless, the victims lost consciousness in their sleep and suffocated," an officer close to the investigation stated.</p><p>The bodies have been shifted to a local government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The Sulibele police have registered a case of unnatural death.</p>