Four held for extorting money from meat transporter in Bengaluru

Police have arrested four men for allegedly impersonating Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and extorting money from a meat transporter. The accused also allegedly stole meat from the truck.
The arrested have been identified as Mohammad, M Karthik, Dinesh alias Karimudde, and Madhu M.
The incident occurred on September 10 at 7.45 am. The meat transporter, Javed Baig, was intercepted by Karthik, Dinesh, and Madhu near the Mico Layout signal. When Baig stopped his vehicle, the trio in a Maruti Celerio pulled up alongside his vehicle and coerced both Baig and his cleaner to get out.
“They forced Baig into their car and drove him away. One of them drove Baig’s vehicle to Mohammad’s butcher shop in Tilak Nagar, where they unloaded the meat,” the officer said.
The men also threatened Baig and the cleaner with a knife, demanding Rs 1 lakh from him. However, he could pay only Rs 9,000. When Baig asked for his vehicle, the suspects dropped him near St John’s signal, where his vehicle was parked a short distance away. Baig filed a complaint when he realised that the meat was missing.
The officer said that Baig works as a driver for an individual who runs a butcher shop in Ramanagar and visits Bengaluru three to four times a week for transportation purposes. “Mohammad also runs a butcher shop near Tilak Nagar and was aware of Baig’s visits to Bengaluru for meat transportation. He devised a plan to steal the meat and enlisted the help of his friends to execute it,” the officer added.