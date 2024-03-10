JOIN US
Four injured in cylinder blast at welding shop in Bengaluru's Basaveshwara Nagar

The explosion took place at 5.30 pm on Saturday, and a fire fighting tender was pressed to douse the fire immediately.
Last Updated 09 March 2024, 22:21 IST

Bengaluru: Four persons were injured in a cylinder blast at a welding shop in Basaveshwara Nagar, police said.

The explosion followed a cylinder leak during welding work inside a small makeshift setup for welding works in KHB colony. The injured included the owner, George, and his three employees. A car parked next to the shop caught fire and remained half burnt.

A senior police officer said that they were checking if the owner possessed any license to run the shop. No fire safety equipment was in place, according to the officer.

A fire report has been filed in Magadi Road police station.

(Published 09 March 2024, 22:21 IST)
