Four injured in cylinder blast at welding shop in Bengaluru's Basaveshwara Nagar

Bengaluru: Four persons were injured in a cylinder blast at a welding shop in Basaveshwara Nagar, police said.
The explosion followed a cylinder leak during welding work inside a small makeshift setup for welding works in KHB colony. The injured included the owner, George, and his three employees. A car parked next to the shop caught fire and remained half burnt.
The explosion took place at 5.30 pm on Saturday, and a fire fighting tender was pressed to douse the fire immediately.
A senior police officer said that they were checking if the owner possessed any license to run the shop. No fire safety equipment was in place, according to the officer.
A fire report has been filed in Magadi Road police station.
