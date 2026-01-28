Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Free lessons on riding electric unicycle

The Rad Unicycle Community has been hosting these free training sessions for the past two years.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 22:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 22:20 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us