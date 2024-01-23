Funding bonanza unlikely for BBMP in forthcoming state budget

Bengaluru: Despite the impending Parliamentary polls, Bengaluru may not receive a financial bonanza in the forthcoming state budget.
While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has received a significant grant that remains largely unspent, Namma Metro is hopeful of additional funds to expedite several ongoing projects.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted a preparatory meeting last week to assess Bengaluru's funding requirements, where his deputy DK Shivakumar was also present.
Sources indicate that the chief minister did not commit to substantial financial assistance beyond the promised Rs 3,000 crore earmarked for existing projects with upcoming payment obligations.
Notably, the government has greenlit an Rs 800-crore white-topping project, scheduled for implementation in the 2024-25 financial year. On the other hand, the Rs 273-crore project to improve 12 high-density corridors is yet to fully start, though its funding was announced two years ago.
Last year, all city constituencies represented by the Congress received Rs 40 crore as they were “deprived” of funding during the previous BJP disposition.
In contrast, Namma Metro is seeking additional funding to accelerate pre-construction activities such as land acquisition and utility shifting for the Phase III-A project, which the centre will likely approve soon.
Timely disbursements could expedite the completion of the Outer Ring Road and airport metro lines, where construction is already progressing rapidly.
Preparations on
Meanwhile, the BBMP has begun the preparatory process for the 2024-25 budget, the fourth it would prepare without an elected body.
Soliciting public input, the civic body has placed suggestion boxes at its headquarters, encouraging citizens to contribute ideas for various maintenance and welfare projects benefiting the economically disadvantaged.
Suggestions can also be submitted via email to bbmpbudget@gmail.com and suggestions2bbmpbudget@gmail. com until February 10.