Garba workshops in Bengaluru ahead of Navaratri

“On October 8, I will invite participants of all my batches to play garba-dandiya so they can experience the ‘real dance’,” says Bijal, a Zumba instructor. She will cover the basic ek-taali and do-taali and advanced routines like ‘6-steps’ and ‘8-steps’. “I will also teach participants how they can progress from slow to fast steps without missing a beat, and will give them styling tips,” says Bijal.