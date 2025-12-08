<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has begun asphalting a five-kilometre stretch of Sarjapur Road between Iblur and the Carmelaram railway overbridge.</p>.<p>Sarjapur Road, a busy arterial route that once primarily served as a link between the tech corridor and residential areas, is now rapidly evolving into a tech hub itself.</p>.Vintage car rally unites all in fight against drugs in Bengaluru.<p>According to the Mahadevapura Task Force, the stretch currently carries nearly three times the traffic volume it was originally designed for, with loads spiking further during peak hours.</p>.<p>"With new residential pockets coming up in gram panchayat areas such as Kodathi, traffic is expected to increase even more,” said task force member Clement Jayakumar.</p>.<p>To ease future congestion, the task force has suggested that IT companies or the Outer Ring Road Companies' Association (ORRCA) consider building an 8-km skywalk beneath the proposed elevated metro line (Phase 3A), enabling residents to walk to their workplaces.</p>