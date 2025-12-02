<p>Bengaluru: Former corporator N R Ramesh has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, warning that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the five new corporations lack adequate resources.</p>.<p>He said this could affect administration and delay infrastructure projects.</p>.<p>In an open letter, the BJP leader noted that the now defunct Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) required only 2,818 officials to operate, with their salaries and perks costing Rs 1,176 crore annually.</p>.GBA deploys emergency medical team at Bengaluru's Falcon City.<p>"Now, with GBA and five corporations, there is a need for 6,326 employees and this would mean that the annual cost would go up to Rs 3,000 crore,” the letter said.</p>.<p>Ramesh said the corporations together collect only about Rs 4,500 crore in property taxes, and their total income would rise to Rs 5,850 crore if plan sanction and other sources are included.</p>.<p>"Considering all the other costs such as the maintenance of roads, parks, grounds and buildings, there would be hardly any fund left to take up infrastructure and development works,” the letter said.</p>.<p>He said the corporations and the GBA would go bankrupt within a year.</p>