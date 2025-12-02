Menu
'GBA, new civic bodies risk bankruptcy,' says former corporator N R Ramesh

Ramesh said the corporations together collect only about Rs 4,500 crore in property taxes, and their total income would rise to Rs 5,850 crore if plan sanction and other sources are included.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 20:22 IST
