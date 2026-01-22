<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has appointed nodal officers in all five corporations as it plans to participate in the Swachh Survekshan campaign, a nationwide cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.</p><p>The Swachh Survekshan campaign has a total of 12,500 points, with 1,000 each for Open Defection Free (ODF/ODF Plus/ODF Plus Plus/Water Plus), 1,000 for garbage-free cities, and 10,500 for citizen feedback and on-ground assessment.</p><p>The preparatory meeting was chaired by GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, with the CEO of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd also present.</p>.Audit finds majority of Bengaluru public toilets unusable, unsafe for women and disabled.<p>In the meeting, it was decided to set up 60 waste collection centres, known as kasa kiosks, soon.</p>.<p>Solid waste management experts are not in favour of kasa kiosks, calling them money-guzzling units with limited impact.</p>.<p>They insist the BSWML must fix door-to-door collection issues — coverage and punctuality — instead of focusing on secondary measures.</p>