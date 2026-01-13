<p>Bengaluru: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the Bosch campus at Adugodi here on Tuesday during his trip to India. </p><p>Bosch Limited's managing director and president of the Bosch Group in India Guruprasad Mudlapur hosted the delegation at the headquarters and introduced them to a range of Bosch’s software solutions, including AIShield, an AI security solution that ensures the protection and reliability of AI systems. AIShield includes over 150 patents in AI security, Bosch said in a statement.<br><br>“We feel honoured to welcome the esteemed Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to the Bosch India campus. His presence not only affirms Bosch’s enduring legacy but also reinstates India’s position in the world as a hub of technological innovation and economic growth. This is a moment of immense pride for Bosch and a testament to the partnership between our nations," Mudlapur said.</p>.India, Germany sign Memorandum of Understandings to enhance bilateral cooperation .<p>The guests experienced Bosch’s H2ICE demonstrator truck with a fully integrated powertrain and telematics system. Bosch India, along with Bosch Germany, is driving the hydrogen transformation to accelerate zero-emission, sustainable mobility.<br><br>Bosch, in a release, added that the visit underscores the deep economic and technological ties between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">India </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/germany">Germany</a> in the areas of mobility, manufacturing and innovation, also highlighting the role of German enterprises in India’s growth story.<br><br>The Bosch Group operates in India through 14 companies. Since commencing operations in 1951, the company has expanded its footprint across 17 manufacturing sites and seven development and application centres, supporting both domestic and global markets. In FY 2024–25, the company reported net revenue of Rs 37,345.7 crore and employed 38,655 associates as of March 31, 2025. It earned revenue from operations of Rs 18,087 crore in FY25.</p>