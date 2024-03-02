Going the Bengaluru way

The Hubli-Dharwad twin cities also suffer from traffic jams caused by rapid transport lanes and flyover constructions. “There is no futuristic vision or coordination. The city is just developing; nobody knows what to do. Now is the time to think about a better public transport infrastructure for twin cities, such as suburban and metro railways, but I do not see anyone talking about it. engaging people in planning is very important,” says Santosh Nargund, head of civic participation, Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy.