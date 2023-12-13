Govt mulls revising Bengaluru auto fares every two or three years

Bengaluru: The state government is considering revising autorickshaw fares in Bengaluru more frequently, possibly every two or three years, according to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.
A union of auto drivers in Bengaluru had written to the minister last month, seeking a revision of the fares annually in line with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). It urged him to amend the existing laws, especially Section 67(i) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The section stipulates that auto fares should be fixed from "time to time", but doesn't indicate a specific timeframe.
The letter urged the minister to change the words "from time to time" to "according to the WPI every year".
Auto fares in Bengaluru have been increased only twice in the last 10 years — 2013 and 2021. The current fare is Rs 30 for the first two km and Rs 15 for every subsequent kilometre.
Drivers as well as public transport experts are unanimous that the fares need to be revised more frequently. Doing so will reduce complaints about auto drivers, especially on charging excess fares and refusing rides, they argue.
According to independent urban mobility expert Satya Arikutharam, even in a small town like Udupi, the auto fare is Rs 40 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 20 for every subsequent kilometre.
He believes that frequent fare revisions could bring down the rampant ride refusals by drivers in Bengaluru.
D Rudramurthy of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU), which wrote the letter last month, says annual fare revision will help reduce traffic congestion as auto rides will become more reliable and drivers will be less likely to refuse rides or overcharge.
Speaking to DH, Reddy acknowledged the problem and made a case for revising the fares given the rising fuel costs. He said he had asked the transport commissioner to work out the modalities of the fare revision and submit a report. He, however, said annual fare revision was "not possible", but they could do it "every two or three years".
A decision will be taken after the end of the legislature's ongoing winter session in Belagavi, he added.
Until November 30, the Bengaluru Traffic Police booked 1,559 auto drivers for demanding excess fare and another 1,475 for refusing rides. The punishment for both offences is a fine of Rs 500. Police have set up a hotline where passengers can make complaints.