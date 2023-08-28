Govt to revive setting up free Wi-Fi zones in Bengaluru: Dy CM D K Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the state government is planning to set up free Wi-Fi zones across Bengaluru.
After a meeting with IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge here, Shivakumar told reporters: "Kharge had come to discuss setting up free Wi-Fi zones across Bengaluru. I have decided to call a meeting in this regard before August 30. This meeting will also discuss other issues, including city infrastructure," he said.
Shivakumar added that the state government was also serious about setting up of fact check unit too, as slanderous campaigns unleashed on various social media platforms by miscreants are not only disturbing communal harmony but also affecting society in a bad manner.
Priyank told DH that providing free Wi-Fi service was planned in his previous tenure as IT and BT minister but the previous (BJP) government could not take it forward, therefore, the government is planning to relaunch the initiative.
In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Priyank added that he also discussed with the DCM about organising the Urban Solutions Summit, aimed at engaging citizens in addressing urban challenges and proposing both immediate and long-term solutions.