Habitual drug peddler nabbed in Bengaluru

The suspect, Syed Mubarak alias Mubbu bin Syed Akkal, from Chamarajpet, is a listed 'A' category rowdy-sheeter involved in collecting, transporting, and selling marijuana.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 20:12 IST
