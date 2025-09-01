<p>Bengaluru: The Chamarajpet police arrested a 28-year-old habitual offender in the city for possession and sale of banned narcotic substances under the NDPS Act.</p>.<p>The suspect, Syed Mubarak alias Mubbu bin Syed Akkal, from Chamarajpet, is a listed 'A' category rowdy-sheeter involved in collecting, transporting, and selling marijuana.</p>.Bengaluru: Knife-wielding man enters PG; robs woman of Rs 2,500 & flees.<p>The police said that despite multiple arrests in cases registered at the Chamarajpet, Annapoorneshwarinagar, and Yelahanka stations, Mubarak continued drug trafficking after being released on bail.</p>.<p>Officials noted that his fearless involvement in the illicit trade made it difficult to control his activities through ordinary legal measures.</p>.<p>On August 29, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner issued a warrant. Mubarak was arrested and remanded to Bellary Jail.</p>