Karnataka HC orders govt to present transfer files of Anekal town planning official 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday instructed the government to submit the original file regarding the transfer of B Manjesh, who serves as both member secretary and joint director at the Anekal Town Planning Authority, by Tuesday.
A vacation division bench comprising Justice BM Shyam Prasad and Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda passed the order on Manjesh’s petition.
The counsel representing Manjesh argued that a note issued by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had triggered the premature transfer in a post, which was non-existent in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The petitioner’s counsel argued that a premature transfer was ordered only to accommodate one H Suresh.
Manjesh stated that his transfer on March 16, 2024, was premature as he was posted at Anekal only on July 26, 2023. Therefore, the transfer order was in violation of the transfer guidelines of the state government issued in 2013.
The petition stated that Manjesh was transferred to the newly created post of Joint Director, BDA. On April 19, 2024, the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal had dismissed his petition, forcing him to approach the high court.
Manjesh said that he was still holding charge at Anekal, while Suresh claimed that he had taken charge.