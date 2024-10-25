Health minister launches kiosks with FSSAI-approved rapid testing kits in ten malls in Bengaluru 

<p>Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Standards Department, launched 10 kiosks, fully equipped with magic box and rapid testing kits (FSSAI approved) in ten malls in Bengaluru on Friday. </p><p>At the kiosks, the public will be able to test the quality of everyday food items such as pulses, sugar, cooking oil, tea powder, salt, milk, and dairy products like ghee, paneer, butter, vegetables, coriander powder, drinking water, and other food products.</p><p>The Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated the event. “Everything around us like air, water and food is polluted. This initiative is a step in making sure we reduce the pollutants that can harm our body. We can also make sure that these kiosks act as a deterrent for someone who might want to use or supply adulterated or substandard food,” he said. </p>.Controlling chemical contamination in agricultural raw materials must: FSSAI.<p>He said that he will push for the expansion of this initiative to supermarkets and metro stations. </p><p>A Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) trained worker will be present at the kiosk to test food samples to be tested at the kiosk. If any sample is found to be substandard at these kiosks, FSSAI will take necessary steps to make sure the sale and supply of such products are stopped.</p>