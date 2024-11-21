Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Healthtech innovations enabling citizen role key for being pandemic-ready: Panel

Expert stakeholders can use this large dataset to draw patterns to predict health outbreaks and devise better mitigation strategies, noted panellists at the Bengaluru Tech Summit.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 20:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 20:49 IST
Bengaluru newsBengaluru Tech Summit

Follow us on :

Follow Us