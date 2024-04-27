Man sexually assaults hearing impaired woman’s 8-year-old girl child

An eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Ashok Nagar police station limits in Central Bengaluru on Thursday evening.
Police have taken up a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). They have clues about the suspect and are hunting for him.
According to the police, the girl and her mother, who is hearing and speech inpaired, are not from Karnataka. The mother sells balloons at traffic signals
The woman made her daughter sit by the road in the shade and went to sell balloons on Thursday in the Ashok Nagar police station limits, according to the police.
"A man took the child to a secluded spot, promising to get her food, and sexually assaulted her. The mother ran to her daughter hearing her screams, but the suspect had fled by then,” an investigator said.
People gathered around the mother as she wailed. Police officers on patrol duty quickly reached the location.
“As the mother is mute, she explained the incident through sign language. Subsequently, the child was taken to hospital where a medical test was conducted. The reports confirmed the sexual assault,” the investigator said.
