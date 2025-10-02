<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s newly carved out five corporations will encompass a total of 368 wards, according to the draft delimitation of wards published by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government. Each new corporation comprises anywhere between two and 10 Assembly constituencies. </p><p>Of the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru Urban, while one is spread across three corporations, four constituencies are split between two corporations. </p><p>While the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency is split between Bengaluru East and South corporations, parts of the Rajarajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar) Assembly constituency have been assigned to three corporations — South, West and North. The Yeshwantpur and Padmanabhanagar constituencies are split between South and West corporations. Similarly, the Dasarahalli Assembly segment is spread across North and West corporations.</p><p>Here is a list of the Assembly constituencies in each of the five corporations. </p>.<p><sub>(* indicates constituency spread across more than one corporation)</sub> </p><p>Bengaluru East City Corporation, which has 50 wards, comprises a large part of the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency and the whole of K R Puram constituency.</p><p>Bengaluru South City Corporation, which has 72 wards, covers nine Assembly constituencies, including parts of Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Padmanabhanagar and Yeshwantpur segments.</p>.5 new corporations, 368 wards: Bengaluru all set for civic revamp.<p>Bengaluru City West Corporation, which has the highest number of wards at 111, comprises 10 Assembly constituencies, including a section of Padmanabhanagar, RR Nagar, Yeshwantpur and Dasarahalli segments. </p><p>Bengaluru North City Corporation, with 72 wards, comprises seven Assembly constituencies, including a part of RR Nagar and a part of Dasarahalli constituency.</p><p>Bengaluru City Central Corporation comprises six Assembly constituencies and has 50 wards.</p><p>Each new corporation — Bengaluru Central, South, East, West and North – covers an area ranging from 78 sq km to 168 sq km.</p><p>Based on the 2023 data, the average population of a ward in corporations such as Central, West, North, and South will be around 40,000.</p><p>Bengaluru East City Corporation, which covers just two Assembly constituencies, will have an average population of 26,000 per ward. </p>