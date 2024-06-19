Bengaluru: Hike in water tariff imperative, says DyCM

Bengaluru: Days after the state government hiked fuel charges by Rs 3, Bengalureans may have to shell out more for Cauvery water soon.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of increasing the monthly water charges as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is running under financial loss.
"Drinking water charges have not been hiked in Bengaluru for the last 14 years. It has become imperative to increase the water tariff as the water board is not able to pay the electricity bill. It is also difficult to pay the salaries of the staff,” the Bengaluru Development Minister said.
Bengaluru, he said, needs drinking water. “A gas cylinder, which cost Rs 400, now stands at Rs 1,000. Petrol price has gone up from Rs 75 to Rs 100. Should the water tariff be increased or not?”.
The BWSSB has remained tight-lipped about the possible increase in water charges.
Last year, DH had reported that the BBMP had sought about a 10% hike in the water tariff for residential buildings and 15% for commercial establishments. It pointed out that it’s expenditure, post electricity bill revision, had gone up to Rs 125 crore a month, whereas the revenue stood at Rs 110 crore.
The water board has, however, done little to plug leakages, including unaccounted-for water.
Published 18 June 2024, 23:16 IST