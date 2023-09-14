Hindutva activist held in Bengaluru for cheating BJP ticket aspirant of Rs 5 crore

A layman disguised as an influential RSS pracharak, a kebab vendor cloaked as a member of the BJP election committee, and a mysterious “death” in the mountains of Kashmir...
These and many more sensational details emerged on Wednesday as Bengaluru police announced the arrest of fiery Hindutva activist Chaithra Kundapur and five others for cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation among other offences.
The six are accused of defrauding Govind Babu Poojari, 44, a Bengaluru-based industrialist, of Rs 5 crore by promising him the BJP ticket to contest the election from Baindoor, Udupi district, in May, police said.
The CCB arrested Chaithra and another suspect, Srikanth Naik Pelathur, from near the Udupi Krishna Temple on Tuesday night. Four other suspects were arrested subsequently. A court in Bengaluru remanded all of them in police custody until September 23, well-placed sources said.
Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the arrest of Chaithra, BJP functionary Gagan Kadur, Abhinava Halasree Swami and three others.
Police sources identified three other arrested suspects as Pelathur, Ramesh Naik and Dhanraj. Two more suspects are absconding.
In his police complaint on September 8, Poojari narrated how Chaithra and others weaved a "web of deceit and lies" to cheat him of Rs 5 crore in the months leading to the Assembly elections.
Poojari owns Cheftalk Food and Hospitality Service Pvt Ltd, which has been running Indira Canteens since 2017.
Aspiring to enter politics, Poojari was introduced to Chaithra by Prasad Baindoor, a mutual friend. Chaithra boasted about her connections with BJP and RSS leaders, the PMO and Supreme Court judges. She promised him the election ticket.
Poojari was asked to get RSS leaders' support and was introduced to 'Vishwanathji', a "senior pracharak" from Chikkamagaluru.
Vishwanath claimed to be a member of BJP's national election committee and said he had the "final say" in candidate selection. He asked Poojari to pay Rs 50 lakh within three days and another Rs 3 crore after the selection process. He was promised a full refund if he didn't make it to the list.
On July 7, 2022, Poojari paid Gagan Rs 50 lakh through Prasad outside the RSS office in Shivamogga.
In early September, Vishwanath and Chaitra told Poojari via a conference call that he needed the recommendation of Abhinava Halasree Swami, the head of Maha Samsthana Math, Hirehadagali, to get the ticket.
The swami, whom Poojari met in Hirehadagali, boasted about his direct link with Narendra Modi. Poojari says he paid him Rs 1.5 cr at his home in Bengaluru on January 16, 2023.
On October 10, 2022, Poojari was introduced to "Naik", a member of BJP's national selection committee, at Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru. Naik confirmed Poojari had been shortlisted for the Baindoor ticket. Poojari paid another Rs 3 crore to Chaitra and Gagan in Mangaluru on October 29, 2022.
But just days before the BJP announced its candidates for the Assembly election, Gagan called up Poojari and informed him that Vishwanathji had "died" in a Kashmir hospital.
But an ex-serviceman friend told Poojari there was no RSS pracharak named Vishwanathji.
When confronted, Chaithra and Gagang told Poojari that all his money was taken by Vishwanathji, who had "passed away".
The pair threatened to consume poison when Poojari said he would go to the police, and stopped returning his calls. The swamiji said he didn't know who Vishwanathji was but promised to return Poojari's Rs 1.5 crore within a month.
Poojari later learnt from a friend in Chikkamagaluru that a local resident named Ramesh Naik was "disguised" as RSS pracharak Vishwanathji at a hair salon, and was paid Rs 1.2 lakh for the role.
Prajwal, alias Naik, who posed as a member of the BJP election committee, turned out to be a street vendor selling kebabs in KR Puram.
Chaitra allegedly threatened to get Poojari killed by underworld dons or thrown in prison when he demanded money.
A senior police officer close to the investigation said Poojari had submitted the proof of payment and that they were making efforts to recover the money.
"Chaithra was absconding for two days after a police complaint was filed against her," the officer added.
TV reports claimed Suraiya Anjum, a youth Congress spokesperson in Udupi, had sheltered Chaithra. She denied it. "We both worked at a local news channel but I didn't have any contact with her," she said.
The officer declined to disclose the circumstances of Chaithra's arrest.
Who's Govind Babu Pujari?
Govind Babu Poojari, 44, owns Cheftalk Food and Hospitality Service Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru. The company runs Indira Canteens in the BBMP's South, West and Bommanahalli zones.
In 2022, police booked him for overbilling. He aspired for the BJP ticket to contest the assembly election from Baindoor.
Who's Chaithra Kundapur?
She was associated with the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, and boasted about her connections with senior leaders in the BJP and the RSS. She promised Poojari the Assembly election.
Other suspects
1. Gagan Kadur, general secretary of BJP's Chikkamagaluru youth wing
2. Abhinava Halasree Swami claimed to have the final say in the BJP candidate selection in Karnataka
3. Ramesh Naik posed as Vishwanathji, a senior RSS pracharak; was paid Rs 1.2 lakh
4. Prajwal alias Naik sells kebab in KR Puram; posed as BJP election committee member for Rs 93,000
5. Dhanraj was paid Rs 2.5 lakh for his role
6. Srikanth Naik Pelathur
7. Prasad Baindoor introduced Poojari to Chaithra