How to prevent LPG accidents at home

<p>The suspected LPG cylinder blast in Chinnayanpalya, Wilson Garden, which killed three people last week, has renewed concerns about household safety. <em>Metrolife</em> spoke to fire safety experts on precautions to detect warning signs, prevent leaks, and tackle small fires.</p>.<p><strong>Pre-delivery inspection</strong></p>.<p>Disaster response specialist P R S Chetan says one must first check the cylinder’s company seal and safety cap, followed by the test date and the ‘due for test’ date stamped on it. “Insist on a pre-delivery inspection (PDI), which distributors are required to carry out at your doorstep,” he adds. </p>.<p>Conduct a simple leak test before accepting cylinders, says Subhash Kumar, director of 3S Life Safe Akademie, a fire and safety training institute. “Pour soapy water near the regulator fitting. If bubbles form, it indicates leakage,” he explains. He cautions against buying from unauthorised vendors.</p>.<p>Cylinders must be kept upright on a flat, ventilated surface, says Chetan. He adds: use only ISI/BIS-approved regulators and hoses, replace rubber hoses every 2 years (specialised ‘Suraksha’ hoses every 5 years), store cylinders away from heat and wiring, and avoid keeping spares in the kitchen.</p>.<p><strong>In case of a leak</strong></p>.<p>If you suspect a leak, stay calm and immediately extinguish all flames (stoves, lamps, incense), says Chetan.Kumar warns against operating electrical switches or appliances as they can spark an explosion. These include doorbells, torches and even smartphones. “Open all windows and doors for ventilation, leave the area immediately, and make emergency calls from outside,” he says. If possible, move the cylinder outdoors to an open space. “If the situation worsens (the smell grows stronger, leads to fire, or causes dizziness), evacuate immediately and call the fire department or police,” adds Chetan.</p>.<p>Fire and safety equipment trader B V Venkatesh says one can also instal gas leak detectors at home. Priced at Rs 1,000-2,500, these raise an alarm at the sign of leakage. He recommends keeping a fire extinguisher handy. “If a tube or knob leaks and a small fire starts, the cylinder won’t explode immediately. A portable extinguisher can stop the fire from spreading,” he explains.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">24/7 emergency number for gas leaks</p>.<p>LPG Emergency Helpline (All India): 1906</p>