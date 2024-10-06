Hundreds gather at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to express solidarity with Palestine

<p>Bengaluru: About 600 people stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/freedom-park">Freedom Park</a> in the city on Saturday. The police, however, did not allow the protestors to unfurl the Palestine flag. </p>.<p>The protest was organised by Bengaluru for Peace and Justice and was attended by citizens, student-activist organisations, women’s rights organisations, farmers’ organisations and trade unions. Sachin, a member of AISA started the protest by bringing to attention how the evil of imperialism is clearly evident in Israel’s attacks against Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iran.</p>.Students object to Israel-linked events in Bengaluru as a mark of protest.<p>“Palestinians have paid a heavy human cost in Gaza and the West Bank where countless lives have been lost... we must question why the Karnataka Police is afraid of the Palestinian flag.”</p>.<p>The protestors demanded that Indian institutions heed the call of the Palestinian Campaign for Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and desist from entering into new tie-ups with Israeli institutions, terminate existing collaborations with Israel and boycott all Israeli state officials, and end the Labour Agreement and withdraw Indian workers from Israel and halt further recruitment.</p>