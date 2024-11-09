'I close my eyes and...'

<p>Dream garden</p>.<p>In my little garden,<br>I saw the flowers bloom.</p>.<p>Nodding heads, waving buds,</p>.<p>they called me out of my room.</p>.<p>Red flower, yellow flower,</p>.<p>blue, brown and cream.</p>.<p>But their twigs remain</p>.<p>always fully green.</p>.<p>O! Pretty flowers you taught us a lesson.</p>.<p>Know it all, hear it all, dear friends please listen!</p>.<p>We are in different classes,</p>.<p>but the school is one.</p>.<p>We are one, we are one,</p>.<p class="bodytext">all brothers and sisters!</p>.<p class="bodytext">Impana K V, 14</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, Karnataka </p>.<p class="bodytext">---</p>.<p>Joyland</p>.<p>This is what people say about dreamland,</p>.<p>It is a joyland, it is grand,</p>.<p>It is a wonderland and land of enjoyment.</p>.<p>But what about my dreamland?</p>.<p>It is not Greenland, nor Finland,</p>.<p>Nor Iceland, nor Thailand.</p>.<p>It is a unique land, it is a weird land.</p>.<p>Everyone has a personal dreamland,</p>.<p>Where dreams are weird and unplanned.</p>.<p>They are fun and never bland.</p>.<p>Dreamland is a wonderful land,</p>.<p>Full of wonders, that only a few can understand.</p>.<p>Joel Thomas Anil, 13</p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>---</p>.<p>Realms of dreams</p>.<p>I open my eyes</p>.<p>It’s 5.30 am, says my phone</p>.<p>No, not yet, I think</p>.<p>My eyes, heavy, close again</p>.<p>When I open them once more</p>.<p>I see millions of stories written,<br />played out in my head</p>.<p>There is horror and happiness,<br />beauty and ugliness</p>.<p>Seeing these precious stories play out,<br />my eyes droop again</p>.<p>One last time I open them</p>.<p>7.30 am, time for school.<br />Drithi Sharad, 13</p>.<p>Sydney, Australia </p>.<p>-------</p>.<p>I pull my sheets over me</p>.<p>Head on the pillow and I fall asleep</p>.<p>Transported to a dreamland,<br />a playground for my mind</p>.<p>A creative space</p>.<p>An innovative deploy</p>.<p>You can paint the sky</p>.<p>You can heal the stars</p>.<p>That is the beauty of my dreamland</p>.<p>You just have to believe</p>.<p>Let your inner beauty shine</p>.<p>A beautiful princess or a fiery dragon</p>.<p>My dreamland is a place full of wonders.</p>.<p>Avantika C, 11</p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka </p>