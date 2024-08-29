IAF institute, PES College partner for R&D programme

Bengaluru: The Software Development Institute (SDI) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is collaborating with the PES College of Engineering in Mandya for a joint research and development programme designed to encourage innovation and enhance engineering education.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this connection was signed on Wednesday.
Under the five-year programme, final-year engineering students from the college can undertake internship-based projects that involve real-world problem-solving. Tailored training programmes will be designed to equip the IAF with cutting-edge skills, enabling it to improve its operational capabilities, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.
As part of the MoU, both parties will collaborate on developing new products and processes that can address emerging technological needs and challenges.
KS Vijay Anand, president, People's Education Trust, said collaborating with the IAF on R&D projects and custom training programmes would enrich the academic environment of the college.
Air Vice Marshal KN Santosh, Commandant SDI, said the idea was to provide an opportunity for the interns to gain avionics software experience through hands-on projects, facilitating the students' “smooth transition” into high-demand job roles.
SDI, an R&D facility under IAF, designs projects aimed at advancing software technologies and supporting the operational needs of IAF.
