IIMB in pact with Bangalore Apartments' Federation

Initiatives will be aimed at educating prospective home-buyers, and raising awareness about a number of issues among current homeowners, and residential communities in the city.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 02:58 IST
Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore’s (IIM-B) Real Estate Research Institute (RERI) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) that will see the latter working in tandem with BAF on multiple initiatives.

These endeavours will be aimed at educating prospective home-buyers, and raising awareness about a number of issues among current homeowners, and residential communities in the city, a press release said.

Published 01 July 2024, 02:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsReal EstateIIMBhome buyers

