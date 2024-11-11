IISc researchers develop recyclable, eco-friendly bio-derived foam for FMCG packaging 

<p>Bengaluru: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have developed an innovative, eco-friendly bio-derived foam that disintegrates in landfills without contaminating groundwater, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic foams.</p>.<p>Each year, around 2.3 million tonnes of plastic foam are produced worldwide, but less than 1 per cent of it is recycled, contributing to growing landfill waste and environmental pollution.</p>.<p>In response to this issue, a team from IISc’s Department of Materials Engineering, led by professors Suryasarathi Bose and Subodh Kumar, has created a biodegradable foam suitable for use in packaging for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). The foam is made from bio-based epoxy resins, made from non-edible oils approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and hardeners derived from tea leaves. This reduces reliance on fossil fuels and non-recyclable materials while maintaining the foam’s excellent compressive strength.</p>.<p>Researchers said the production of 10,000 traditional plastic foam cups results in approximately 308 kg of greenhouse gas emissions. The Indian foam market, valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to USD 11.1 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85%.</p>.<p>While foam packaging is vital to the FMCG industry due to its lightweight and protective properties, conventional materials like expanded polystyrene (EPS) and polyurethane (PU) are non-biodegradable and often end up in landfills, contributing to environmental damage.</p>.<p>Researchers Sampath Parasuram, Akshay Sunil Salvi, Supriya H, and Sandeep Kumar Singh explained that the new bio-based foams contain chemical bonds that can be broken and reformed in response to external stimuli. This allows the material to be mechanically reprocessed or dissolved in eco-friendly solvents within hours.</p>.<p>"Unlike traditional foams, which can take centuries to decompose, these bio-derived alternatives disintegrate safely in landfills, without harming groundwater," they noted. The team has also filed for a patent on the new technology.</p>.<p>Though the cost of raw materials for producing the bio-based foam is currently high, Bose believes that increasing demand will help drive down prices.</p>.<p>"With stricter regulations on the use of polymer-based foams, we expect bio-based foams to be mass-produced within five years. Sustainable packaging is urgently needed, as our landfills are already overwhelmed with synthetic materials," he said.</p>