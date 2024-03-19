IMA to educate candidates on ill-effects of mixing medical systems

Bengaluru: With the election dates out, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), representing modern medicine doctors across India, is venturing to educate local candidates about their charter of demands to strengthen medical services.
Doctors flagged 'mixopathy', the attempt at mixing different medical systems, as the major issue.
“This is our biggest challenge,” IMA national president Dr RV Asokan said. “It is not acceptable or excusable since it dilutes medicine as a field, ultimately affecting citizens' health.”
If this trend continues till 2030, Dr Asokan said "we might see doctors who will know a little of everything and will have mastery over nothing". The only alternative is to let medical systems like ayurveda and homeopathy coexist with modern medicine without crossover.
Following a state-level meeting with 179 local branches of the IMA on March 10, the Karnataka branch is now working on translating the charter and the IMA manifesto to Kannada so that local branches can demand the attention of constituency-wise candidates on issues plaguing medical systems in the state.
They will also work on disseminating the charter and manifesto in public to educate local communities about the issues and demands of the medical fraternity.
