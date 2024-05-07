IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru for Wednesday

The forecast, however, said that over the next two days, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds will occur only by evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

The city has been receiving rainfall since the beginning of May and as a result, the temperature has come down significantly. From 38 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the month, the city came down to 33.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a drastic reduction. Tuesday is also supposed to be the coolest day the city has witnessed in at least a month.