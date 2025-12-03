In a first, Greater Bengaluru Authority sacks officials for issuing khatas to illegal layouts

<p>Bengaluru: For the first time, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has suspended an entire chain of revenue officials under the Begur division of the Bengaluru South City Corporation for issuing khata certificates to sites formed in unapproved layouts. </p>.<p>This marks the GBA's first major disciplinary action taken against its own staff ever since the authority came into force. </p>.<p>The suspended staff are: Shantesh, revenue officer (in charge of Begur); Narasimhulu, assistant revenue officer; Hemanth Kumar and Suresh, revenue inspectors; Balalingaraju and Bhaghyashree, second division assistants. </p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority to launch joint survey to acquire 7,000 sqm of land for Ejipura flyover.<p>Following a complaint filed by one Mohan Babu in April 2025, the GBA had sought a report from the Bommanahalli Joint Commissioner to look into the allegations. The report found that the revenue officials had issued 'B' khatas to sites formed in unapproved layouts, in violation of the GBA/BBMP circular dated October 2024 and Section 17 of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961. </p>.<p>According to the circular, khata certificates can only be issued for sites formed in layouts approved by planning bodies such as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The order had put a stop on bifurcating sites without following norms, as such practices cause not only to revenue loss but also to a reduction in required open spaces. </p>.<p>The six officers were found to be involved in three illegal actions. </p>.<p>Firstly, 'B' khatas were issued to 49 sites formed on 1 acre and 35 guntas of land in Survey Number 31/2 of Naganathapura village, developed by Sanskruti Developers. In the second instance, 27 sites were formed on 10.12 guntas of land in Basavanapura village by Rita Fernandes and others. The third case involves the formation of 52 sites on 2.11 acres of land in Begur village belonging to Kamalamma. </p>.<p>None of these sites had obtained approval to form layouts, in a bid to avoid providing adequate road networks, open spaces, relinquishment of land etc. Some sites had even received e-khatas, indicating that even a supposedly fool-proof system can be manipulated with the help of corrupt officials. </p>.<p>As khata is now mandatory for registering sites, revenue officials reportedly created the revenue certificate purely on the basis of self-affidavits submitted by 128 individuals, without any proof of ownership. "They entered these details in the manual register, and when they attempted to create e-khata entries, the issue came to light," officials said. </p>.<p>With the GBA empowered to take action against officers, without waiting for the nod of Urban Development Department, officials say more such action would be initiated going forward. </p>