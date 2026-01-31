Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Shah most unsuccessful home minister of country: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

'BJP leaders like Shah are doing politics with bodies and acting as vultures,' Abhishek Banerjee said.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 14:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us