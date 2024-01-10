In a first, metro’s monthly ridership crosses 2 crore; up 30% in just a year

The BMRCL has dedicated 33 six-coach trainsets for the Purple Line and 24 for the Green Line.

Row over Biocon name to Hebbagodi station

Residents of Hebbagodi a suburb in southern Bengaluru protested against naming their upcoming metro station after pharmaceutical company Biocon. Munikrishna N a member of the Hebbagodi Municipal Council (CMC) suggested that the BMRCL had “hurt” the local villagers’ self-respect by naming the metro station after Biocon. Once a sleepy village Hebbagodi has grown rapidly because of its location on Hosur Road. It was upgraded to CMC in 2015.

In 2020 the BMRCL signed an agreement with Biocon headquartered near Hebbagodi to christen the metro station ‘Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station’. The company has contributed Rs 65 crore to the construction of the metro station. There was no controversy over the decision back then. It started only recently after the BMRCL installed the station’s name board. The 19.15-km RV Road-Bommasandra line of which Hebbagodi is a part is to open later this year.